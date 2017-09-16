Raphael Dwamena medically fit to play again

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has been cleared to start playing football again for his FC Zurich side by the medical team in Switzerland after several medical tests.

The striker who burst onto the scene recently with the National team scoring a brace on his debut in Ghana’s win over Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifiers had a possible career transforming transfer to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion canceled after he failed a medical test.

Raphael Dwamena was then taken through a series of medical tests by his club, FC Zurich upon his return to ascertain the authenticity of the failed medical test report from Brighton and Hove Albion and after three weeks of several tests and examinations, the player has now been giving the greenlight to resume training and playing football again after a Heart Reading Chip had been implanted in his chest to monitor his heartbeat for a while.



The player has been informed he will play with the chip for a while for monitoring purposes before it is removed.

Raphael Dwamena expressed how delighted he is at the news of his return to the field in an exclusive chat with Ultimate FM’s Benjamin Yamoah from his Switzerland base.

The very religious Black Stars striker thanked God and all Ghanaians for the love and support he got through these difficult times and promised to give of his best on his return.

“God is good and he holds our future, he knows why he closed this transfer to Brighton. He is not done with me yet in Switzerland. Thank you for the prayers and love, can’t wait to get on the field again to represent him,” he said.

Raphael Dwamena who had scored five goals in the current season will resume training with FC Zurich on Monday after their Cup game this weekend.