Partey’s Atletico Madrid to open new stadium with spectacular 12-hour celebrations

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will surely be involved when Atletico Madrid launch a 12-hour party as spectacular as their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium for their first match there on Saturday.

The Spanish giants take on Malaga after playing all their games so far this season away from home and Partey who is currently enjoying the best form of his career is heavily tipped to star in the game.

Atletico will mark the move – following 50 years at the famous Estadio Vicente Calderon venue – with an incredible day of activities.

The pitch itself was only prepared in the last few days.

And Atletico’s players have been training on it for the first time this week.

In fact, the 67,703-capacity stadium will not even be fully finished until around Christmas.

But Atletico fans will eclipse their Yuletide celebrations with their festivities this weekend.

Partey has played 90 minutes in the last two games against Valencia and AS Roma in the Champions League.

