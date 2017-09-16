Otumfuo appoints mediator to address FIPAG concerns

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, has been appointed by the Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, as the Chairman of an ad hoc committee to meet with the leadership of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) to address concerns raised by the film producers.

In an interview with Ray Charles Marfo on Adehye FM, the Public Relation Officer of FIPAG, Nana Yaa Serwaa Osei, disclosed that a meeting was held Friday, 15th September 2017 to introduce the committee to the leadership of FIPAG.

FIPAG on 14th September, 2017 petitioned the Asantehene as part of their demonstration against telenovelas in Ghana, which they say is collapsing the local movie industry.

They therefore want parliament to pass the Legislative Instrument regarding the Film Act and also, the broadcasting bill that will restrict the nation’s televisions from airing telenovelas.

The actors and film makers also demanded a stop to the translation of the language used in the telenovelas into the local language (twi).

A meeting with the heads of clans has been therefore scheduled on 15th October, 2017 for their concerns to be addressed.