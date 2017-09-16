Oti Akenten gives thumbs up for WAFU Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

A Technical Director at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Oti Akenten, has lauded the organisers of the WAFU Cup of Nations, saying the participating countries need such tournaments to enhance their football development programmes.

He said the competition had so far lived up to expectation and expressed the hope that the group stage would witness more competitive and exciting games.

Coach Oti Akenten told the Graphic Sports that together with former Ghana internationals Augustine Ahinful and Stephen Baidoo, as well as officials from other participating countries, they were playing important roles to



ensure a successful tournament.

He said there was the need to canvass for more support to improve the competition in subsequent editions and suggested that a detailed evaluation at the end of the tournament would help advance the course of future competitions.

“We must pat the shoulders of the organisers for now because the tournament has lived up to expectation,” he said

“In future the knockout format for the preliminary round, for instance, would probably have to be revised and expanded into groups based on the availability of funds.”

He was hopeful that as host team, the Black Stars B, would lift up their game and improve on their performance in their forthcoming matches.