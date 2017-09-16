Nollywood’s Genevieve Nnaji secretly marries in Portugal

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Nollywood’s most priced property Genevieve Nnaji has finally quite spinsterhood. This authoritative declaration comes after Nigeriafilms.com came across this photograph of Genevieve Nnaji spotting a wedding ring.

The picture comes a few days after it was reported that the Imo state born star had been secretly married in Portugal.

The picture has given fans a reason to say she is married because she has never been seen with a wedding or engagement ring before, be it in movies or real life.

Secondly, the photograph she showed the ring, was a well thought out photo shot which makes us believe she is deliberately announcing her marriage in a subtitled manner.

Genevieve Nnaji, born 3 May 1979 is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.