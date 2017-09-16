My dream is to help young players – Kevin Prince Boateng

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

2017-09-16

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed his desire to help young players realize their dreams of reaching their potential at the highest level.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker says he doesn’t want young footballers to make the mistakes he did in his past. Boateng bemoans the fact that he has not been able to win trophies because of some of the wrong choices he made.

According to the former Las Palmas striker, he dreamt of winning the Champions League and even playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, most of his dreams were swept of his feet following wrong choices and mistakes he made in his career.

“I want to play at a good level for as long as possible and just stay healthy,” he told ESPN.

“To win trophies? I’ve never been a trophy guy. I would love to win the Champions League one day, but I am being realistic that I now most likely won’t win it. Fine with me.”

“My dream is to help young players. I don’t want them to make the mistakes I did in the past. The rest? I was 20 when I dreamt of other things.

“If I had always been honest to myself, I might play at Real Madrid.”

The 29 year old joined Frankfurt in the summer after terminating his contract with La Liga side Las Palmas.

Boateng was Las Palmas best player last season scoring ten goals in his debut season in the Spanish League.

He was rewarded with a three year contract but decided to part ways with the club because of personal reasons.