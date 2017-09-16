Mercy Asiedu, Vivian Jill, Wayoosi, others cry about their jobs

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Kumawood actresses, actors and producers hit the street of Kumasi to demonstrate against the influx of “Twinovelas” on the various television stations in the country.

The campaign dubbed ‘Yegye Y’adee’ spearheaded by some industry players saw in attendance Vivian Jill, Mercy Asiedu, Dapo, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, others who joined in the protest on the street of Kumasi.

In an interview with Vivian Jill she revealed, the ‘Twinovela’ is spoiling the Ghanaian culture.

Renowned Kumawood movie star, Mercy Asiedu spoke against the showing of “twinovela” and also called on the government to do something about the airing of “twinovela’s” which will encourage Ghana to do quality movies so that it can also be aired in other countries as others are being aired in the country.

Others also revealed the movie production is collapsing so the foreign context that is being translated into twi (twinovela) should be reduced by giving 70 percent to the local content and also the prime time for airing local content which has been given to telenovela’s should be changed.

Soap operas have recently taken over television channels which are collapsing the Ghanaian movie industry gradually, one of them irritating many Ghanaian movie makers is Adom TV’s Kumkum Bhagya which has been on the airwaves for years now.