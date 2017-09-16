Marriage is not the end of the world – Yvonne Nelson tells fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: Eugene Agyei Brown ​

2017-09-16

“Marriage is not the end of the world. Many people marry and divorce everyday. Don’t let anybody put so much pressure on you”. This was Yvonne Nelson’s answer to fans today when she did a live question and answer session with them on Instagram.

Most of her fans seemed to be worried about the fact that she was still single and asked questions in that direction but the “If Tomorrow Never Comes” actress said marriage wasn’t the end of the world for her.

Responding to another question on the same issue, Yvonne reiterated ” Chale, I cannot marry myself oo, an I?”.

Beside the marriage questions, some of the other sensitive questions her fans asked included whether she was dating Pappy Kojo and John Dumelo but she responded in the negative.

Also, when she was asked if she would marry John Dumelo, Yvonne quipped “John and I are good friends, we cannot get married”