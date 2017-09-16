MaNUEL set to release 2 songs as his debut singles

Singer MaNUEL’s first single – Flow Ur Mind was produced by Streetbeatz <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505601018_472_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In an interview, the budding singer said that “Music has always been part of his life, growing up was influenced by diverse sounds around the continent(Africa) especially from old authentic Ghanaian music from likes of Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Osibisa, Besa Simons etc. HE had always wanted to do music but just like everything else he needed to take his time to plan so he can outdoor something really cool for music lovers to digest.

“I want to create music that will uplift the faith, hopes, zeal etc of the Youth. I want my music to carry a message of “we can do whatever we put our minds to” he added

His first single – Flow Ur Mind was produced by Streetbeatz with accompanying video directed by Wanlov talks about the free will to free expression and explanation hence empowering oneself to a free mind flow second single – 1000 years produced by Shottoh Blinqx however, allows you to express that ultimate intimacy feeling, care and love towards a deserving partner another.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments