Majeed Ashimeru makes third straight start for Austria Lustaneau

Former West Africa Football Academy midfielder Majeed Ashimeru marked another impressive performance in his third straight start for Austrian lower tier side Lustaneau.

Despite the midfielder’s impressive displays, he could not help Lustaneau avoid a 3-1 defeat to Reid.

Ashimeru joined Red Bull Slazburg from WAFA, and signed a three year deal for the Austrian giants. But, was farmed out on loan to gain more experience.

The 19 year-old was one of the sort after midfielders in the country following his amazing performance for WAFA before moving to Europe.

Ashimeru’s departure dealt the home based national team a big blow, as they failed to qualify for the Championship of African Nations.

