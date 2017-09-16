Lifestyle: When the sex is boring, these are what you have to do

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Don’t have sex with assholes.

99 percent of bad sex happens with bad people (that’s a scientific fact), so dump any inconsiderate pricks trying to be a part of your sex life. By inconsiderate, I mean dudes who are not just jerks to you generally, but also guys who refuse to go down on you and losers who just lay there while you ride them for an hour. Or ladies who do not initiate sex, do not do much during sex, won’t give a blow job or are lousy at it. Nobody has time for that. Cut them off.

Masturbate.

Forget about the plenty doctrines that say, masturbation is bad and evil. Is it their body? Don’t mind them! Not only is it healthy, but the more you know about your body, the better able you are to instruct someone else on how to make you feel great during sex.

Learn how to tell your partner what gets you off

If you already know what works, don’t waste time on trial and error. Speak up and tell your partner what you want and how you want it — in explicit detail. If you’d rather show than tell, guide his mouth or hands yourself. If you’re getting close, let him know how to take you all the way: tell him to go left, right, faster, slower, or harder. Chances are your partner will be more than happy to take direction if it means that he gets extra props for successfully getting you off.

Don’t settle for quickies

Ladies, quickies definitely have their time and place, but many women need at least 20 minutes to orgasm, so make sure that you’re getting yours by reminding your partner to literally slow the fuck down. Help your lover last longer by taking a break right before he thinks he’s going to blow. During this break, my guy, use your hands, mouth, or a toy to keep her on the road to an orgasm. When you think you’re about to go, reinitiate intercourse or take turns finishing each other off any way you like.

Say no to anything that you’re really not comfortable doing

Forcing yourself to do something that you don’t want to do is a surefire way to have bad sex. You should never feel pressured into doing something you don’t want to do. Communicate when you don’t comfortable with a sex position or environment.

But don’t be afraid to say yes to some new things

My sister, if he suggests something new that you think you might actually like, go for it. A new move, position, or sexual adventure that you’ve never tried before can be the ticket to your toe-curling orgasm. Brethren, remember that even if you say yes, you can always change your mind if you become uncomfortable with something. Consenting to one thing is not consenting to everything, and you’re allowed to say no.

Remember that intercourse isn’t everything.

Experts estimate that somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of women never come during penis-vagina sex. Try using toys, your hands, or your partner’s hands for clitoral stimulation to make you reach an orgasm faster.

Don’t let anyone talk you into not using protection

Refuse to settle for anything that will put your health at risk. Do not engage in sexual acts that you fear may result in an unplanned pregnancy, STDs, a urinary tract infection, or pain. Doing so against your better judgment will not only result in bad sex but may cause you long-term health problems.

Have an orgasm every single time you have sex.

If your partner comes without you, tell him that you didn’t, and ask that he let you finish. If he’s a halfway decent person, he’ll want to help you get there, and if he doesn’t want to help you come, dump him. You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life.

Don’t allow anyone to make you feel bad about your wants or needs

Not everyone will understand your sexual preferences, but that doesn’t mean they have the right to make you feel bad about them. Only have sex with people who respect your preferences and won’t judge you for them or try to change you. Go all out and ‘kill’ it! When you try to adjust your preferences to suit someone else’s, you’re not going to enjoy the moment the way you deserve to.