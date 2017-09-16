Kobina Ansah reveals the main canker affecting the movie industry

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

One of Ghana’s young, emerging playwrights, Kobina Ansah,who has always had an incongruous means of getting the attention of his readers and audience with his unconventional titles has revealed the motive why the Ghanaian movie industry is dying.

It would be recalled that after popular actress Yvonne Nelson’s recent spat on social media attacking her colleagues for being obsessed with only slaying on the red carpet while the movie industry is dying, has started a campaign to save the industry by forming a coalition of industry persons to present a petition to the government.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Nana Adwoa Annan;host of Enews on Accra-based Atinka TV, Kobina Ansah delineating what might purportedly be killing the movie industry accentuated that:

‘Its all comes down to creativity..One thing I have noticed is that Most of our movie producers and script writers are not creative enough…they always copy from foreign movies..most of our movies don’t have deep contents ..all you see are insults”,

The popular playwright added that,”Some of the producers from Kumawood don’t have the expertise..they don’t really have the handsome knowledge of what they are doing ..they just put things together and within two days they’ve shot a movie which is bad, because everything done in the rush doesn’t come out good..it’s not about the quantity but quality”,

Kobina Ansah who is noted for staging plays like ‘“I WANT TO SUE GOD”., ‘This Family Is Not For Sale’ and‘My wife in-law’ will stage his fifth play today, Saturday 16th,September,2017 titled ‘Tribeless’ at the drama studio in Legon.