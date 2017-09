Joseph Adjei and agent Ibrahim Sannie



Defender Joseph Adjei has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Oroubah on a one-year loan deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The centre-back has moved from Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars.

GHANASoccernet.com understands budding intermediary Ibrahim Sannie from Am-i Sporting Agency brokered the deal.

Adjei is joining his second foreign club after playing for South African side Cape Town City.

قالب وردپرس

Comments