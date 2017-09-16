It is not easy to be a gospel musician – OJ

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Gospel musician, OJ, has commended his colleagues for their ability to organize musical shows without support from corporate bodies.

In a Facebook live interaction with his fans monitored by www.abrantepa.com, OJ said he was overwhelmed by the level of perseverance and heights achieved admitting that it is not easy for one to put up a successful show without any sponsorship.

“One thing I’m happy about is how the current crop of gospel musicians are able to organize their own events. It’s so amazing. Kudos to all of you! You guys are doing so well. God bless you. At first, it wasn’t easy securing sponsorship for shows but after taking up the challenge and organizing your own shows, the Lord is making the way.

“It is not easy to be a gospel musician because you don’t get sponsorship. The brands say you are a religious singer and they don’t sponsor religious activities but the young people, I believe took the risk,” he acknowledged.

A number of gospel musicians have complained bitterly about how companies embrace proposals from secular musicians but refuse to sponsor events by gospel musicians.

Prior to ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Live in Concert’ this year, manager of the artiste, Ernest Kwesi Ennin made it known that efforts to secure sponsorship yielded very little positive results as not even a single company offered a thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 1000) sponsorship. Regardless, the event was successful.

Joe Mettle, however, secured a sponsorship from Vodafone for his ‘Praiz Reloaded Concert’ organized this year.

Other gospel musicians who have taken it upon themselves to organize their own shows include Ohemaa Mercy [Tehilla Experience] and Herty Borngreat [Be My Guest].