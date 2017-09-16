Involve youth in policy making – Professor Gyampo

According Gyampo there are a lot of competent youth in the country <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505543760_574_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has appealed to the authorities to involve the youth in the country when it comes to policy-making and governance.

According to him, there are a lot of competent youth in the country who have what it takes to participate fully in the governance process.

The move, he added will not only cause the youth to sit up well knowing actions are being monitored and appreciated but also increase youth participation in the country.

He explained that the fact that a lot of youth are exhibiting brilliance in their scope of work is ample evidence that they could perform well in governance when giving the chance.

He disclosed this at a capacity building for the youth on leadership and the country’s educational system organised by the IEA at Anomabo in the Central region.

Prof.Gyampo also called on the youth to exhibit the best of traits that will make it easier for them to be involved in the leadership and decision making process.

