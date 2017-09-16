I’m able to determine a player’s age by looking at his knees – GFA Official

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Ghana Football Association (GFA) executive committee member, Winfred Osei Palmer, has revealed that he can identify the age of a footballer by just looking at the footballer’s knee.

Age cheating with respect to football as become a problem FIFA want to curb, especially in Africa.

However, assessing the actual age of young footballers in Africa is very difficult, but according to the tough talking football administrator he can get the right age of a player by looking at his knee.

“I have a lot of ways to assess the age of a footballer, i will just look at the player’s knee to determine whether he is old or young,” Palmer said on Football Legends Night on GH One TV.