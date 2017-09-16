I will save Shatta Wale in his ‘deadly’ moment – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Ghana’s respected dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla widely known as Stonebwoy has disclosed that he is ready to offer a helping hand to his closest rival, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale even in his difficult moment.

According to him, he will not hesitate in saving him from dire situation no matter what it may cost him. The popular dancehall artiste speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, insisted that he wouldn’t have called Shatta Wale on stage to present with him a BET Artiste of the Year award at the 4Syte Music Video Award at 2015 if he considers him a threat.

Stonebwoy in his interaction added that he could have easily ignored him for sharing in his glory if he had any hidden personal agenda against him.

“I called him on stage, that was the moment where I should have enjoyed my hype all by myself presenting my BET’s and the overall to the world,” he said.

Stonebwoy also maintained that “Why would I call so to speak my rival to come on stage and share the glory, why can I not do that when an opportunity presents itself?” He called. “I may not be able to do that always, not like am Jesus Christ but as and when I feel like, I will.”

The two dancehall artistes have for some years now been involved in one of the fiercest rivalries the Ghanaian music industry has ever witnessed.