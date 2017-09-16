I will save Shatta Wale in a deadly situation – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Hitz FM

2017-09-15

One question many will find difficult to answer is, “Would you save your enemy from death?” While many will find it difficult to answer this question, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says he won’t hesitate to save Shatta Wale.

The two artistes have for some years now been involved in one of the fiercest rivalries the Ghanaian music industry has ever witnessed.

In spite of that rivalry, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, says he is more than willing to save Shatta Wale from a deadly situation.

He made the revelation in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ.

“Like I came on stage in 2015 and when I was about to present my BET and overall Artiste of the Year at the 4Syte Music Video Awards, I called him on stage, that was the moment where I should have enjoyed my hype all by myself presenting my BET’s and the overall to the world,” the ‘Run Go’ hit singer said.

“Why would I call so to speak my rival to come on stage and share the glory, why can I not do that when an opportunity presents itself?” He called. “I may not be able to do that always, not like am Jesus Christ but as and when I feel like, I will.”

Marriage:

Just a day after being signed on to Zylofon Media record label, Stonebwoy got married this year to Doctor Louisa Ansong at the Ghana Trade Fare Centre.

Many believed that since the lady was raised in a wealthy family, there were rumours that she sponsored the wedding.

Reacting to the rumours, the award-winning dancehall artiste asserted that, “I would hardly have spoken about it, there are rumors and to say I have been in the industry for a while and this shouldn’t surprise me, it’s their right, they are having their opinion but from the horse’s own mouth, it is of no such reasons, they should see it as that.”

According to him, “this should rather encourage people to stand by their decisions if the focus is what is being said I believe that there are richer people we have met.”

“You have to be able to fend for yourself, I have to be able to fend for myself, we now come together to fend for ourselves. Even friends support each other, how much more persons who have decided to come together to live,” he concluded.

