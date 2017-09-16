I was childless for 3 years – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Multiple award-winning Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has shared a testimony of how God delivered her from days of gloom to days of joy by granting her children after 3 years into her marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Rev Peter Kweku Yeboah on rtv , when asked if her situation then, influenced her first album Osoro B3 Kasa, she responded in the negative, saying her first album was released a year into marriage and so by then she was not really bothered about having children.

The album which portrayed an encouraging message ‘Heaven will speak’ according to her was mostly done with her big sister in mind, as during that time, her sister was going through some challenges that made the song a suitable source of encouragement.

“I got married on the 6th of August 2005 and so we are in our twelfth year but my children are now six years old. It wasn’t easy. I already was a musician but I released my first album after marriage (Osoro Bekasa) around 2006,” she said.

Mrs. Hamilton however said the album became more personal for her 3 years into her marriage when the impact of not having a child weighed her down on her.

“I did not have any problems when I released my album, because I was newly married. My big sister however at the time was going through a lot with her papers abroad, her marriage etc, so she was in mind when the song was made. But after 3 years of marriage when I had not conceived, the song became more personal to me. In all that time, I did not give up,” she explained.

Mrs. Hamilton recounted how she went through a phase of constant sadness when she could not conceive and was almost always reminded of it as some people around her kept asking her why she did not have kids oblivious of her struggles.

“I used to cry, I used to get very sad. But blessed be to God that I never spoke against Him. I believed the right time would come. During all that time, it was difficult for me, but when I came out of it I understood God. I have seen that He had a reason for what happened,” she said.

“It was difficult because when God puts you on a certain level, people think everything is going on well with you but I always say that there is a difference between a man of God and the God of man. The God of man is holy, He is blameless, and He is powerful. The man of God is a man before God and so with every human, it does not matter how close you are to God, how many times you pray, the number of times you fast your character reveals itself. I am not justifying any negativity a man of God is associated with. I am saying we are human and we try to attain perfection looking at Christ, but our human side interferes sometimes,” she mentioned.

She admitted having to endure insensitive questions from people and advised people to be more delicate when commutating with women who are struggling to conceive.

“When someone gets married and does not have a child, there are two things involved. They don’t want to give birth or the just are trying but can’t conceive. Nobody has control over these instances. It is not your business if someone doesn’t have a child, your part is to pray for them,” she advised.

“Don’t ask them with impudence and remind them of their sadness because you don’t know what they are going through. Don’t ask childless people why they don’t have children, you make it more painful. If God says He will give you a child, He will give you a child. When I went out people used to ask me why I did not have kids, I get become very sad, and so when I get home i talk to God amid tears,” she added.