‘I did not marry Louisa because of riches’ – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-16

Stonebwoy with his wife, Louisa

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Stonebwoy has refuted claims that his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong footed their wedding expenses.

Reacting to the reports, Stonebwoy, mentioned in an interview with ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM that he did not marry Louisa for her wealthy and affluent background adding that he met richer women before her and vice versa.

‘’If it were for such ‘’rich’’ reasons, I believe that there are richer people I have met before her. It’s their right [to speculate] but from the horse’s own mouth, I am saying it is of no such reasons. People should just see it as something beautiful; someone from the entertainment industry merging with another person belonging to a much formal sector. This should rather encourage people to stand by their decisions. If the focus is what is being said, I believe that there are richer people we have met. ’’…he asserted.

“You have to be able to fend for yourself, I have to be able to fend for myself, we now come together to fend for ourselves. Even friends support each other, how much more persons who have decided to come together to live,” he concluded.

The dancehall ‘maven’ however acknowledged that his marriage to Louisa broke a lot of hearts but said he was sorry adding that all individuals who were not invited should forgive him.

Stonebwoy got married this year to Doctor Louisa Ansong at the Ghana Trade Fare Centre a day after signing a deal with Zylofon Music.