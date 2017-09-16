I am not selfish – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has said he is not selfish and he is willing to help save Shatta Wale anytime and any day.

According to him, although there seem to be some rivalry between them, he is willing to save the dancehall king when he is faced with some deadly situation.

Speaking about the fact that he is not selfish, he said ““Like I came on stage in 2015 and when I was about to present my BET and overall Artiste of the Year at the 4Syte Music Video Awards, I called him on stage, that was the moment where I should have enjoyed my hype all by myself presenting my BET’s and the overall to the world.”

“Why would I call so to speak my rival to come on stage and share the glory, why can I not do that when an opportunity presents itself?” He called. “I may not be able to do that always, not like am Jesus Christ but as and when I feel like, I will.”