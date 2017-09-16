GPL newcomers Karela FC in talks to sign Samuel Afful

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-16

Samuel Afful

Ghana Premier League new comers Karela FC are in advance talks to sign former Sekondi-Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful.

The former under-20 striker is reported to have held initial talks with the club which will be featuring in the Ghana Premier League next season after gaining promotion from the lower tier side.

Samuel Afful left sekondi-Hasaacas for Tanzanian side Azam FC where he signed a two year deal but served only a year of his contract.

The player was one of the finest for the Western based side in their last season in the Ghana Premier League, scoring eight goals but could not save them.

He formed a fierce attacking partnership with Eric Bekoe.

The striker’s experience is thought to be an additional ingredient to help the new boys survive in the Ghana Premier League.