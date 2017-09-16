God is not done with me – Raphael Dwamena on failed Brighton move

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The 21-year-old failed his medical with a Premier League side last month but has been cleared to play football again after treatment.

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena says he is not worried with his botched move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The youngster arrived in England last month after Brighton agreed a £10 million fee with Swiss side FC Zurich but failed his medical amid reports of heart problems.

The twist of events prevented him from playing active football since then, missing Ghana’s double header against Congo in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, as he underwent treatment.

“God is good and he holds our future. He knows why he closed this transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion,” Dwamena told Ultimate FM.

“He is not done with me yet in Switzerland. Thank you [to every supporter from Ghana and FC Zurich] for the prayers and love they have shown me.

“I can’t wait to get on the field again to represent my country and club since I’ve been passed fit,” he added.

Goal understands that Dwamena, who scored 12 goals in 18 appearances last season, will likely play his first game after the sad events next weekend against Lausanne Sport.

He made his debut for Ghana in June against Ethiopia (5-0) in the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring a brace.