Film producers, Actors petition Asantehene over influx of Telenovelas

2017-09-16

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) and Actors have impressed on government through Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to save the dying Ghana movie industry.

The group is worried about the influx of Telenovelas on national TV stations which, according to them, is affecting the progress of the local movie industry.

The association together with other stakeholders walked through some principal streets of Kumasi in what they call ‘Yegey Y’adee’ peace march and petitioned the Asantehene.

They said localising foreign programmes into Twi and other local languages through voice-over was an insult to the Ghanaian movies and pose serious negative effect on the socio-cultural and economic fabric of Ghana.

Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatia VI, received the petition on behalf of Asantehene.

The petition also indicated that if nothing was done to mitigate the rise of these foreign folktales, drama and love series which use the native language to sell their contents to viewers, in few years to come, will die out.

Board Member of Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG), Abeiku Sagoe, said the local movie industry employs more than 3,000 people including actors, producers among others. According to him, the situation has rendered the majority of these people jobless.

The association and other stakeholders are also calling on Parliament and authorities to intensify efforts to pass the broadcasting bill into an Act and enforce the Film Act with a Legislative Instrument.

The Film Act, for instance, will allow for a Film Fund which will help facilitate activities of the industry, they said.

In the petition, it is stated that effective implementation of the 70/30 policy in favour of local content, would go a long way to protect the local movie industry.

Assistant Secretary for FIPAG, Eugene Moratt, believes their call holds the potential to ensure the industry bounce back to life again.

The petition said public sexual acts and plays in foreign Telenovelas, like kissing and fondling with the opposite sex, should not be entertained, especially when such programs are shown at a time when kids and children are home.

Meanwhile, another demonstration has been planned for the Greater Accra Region to target Parliament and other policymakers.