Ayew eyes second successive win for West Ham ahead of West Brom trip

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew is eyeing his side’s second straight win ahead of their clash against West Brom on Saturday.

The Hammers ended a streak of defeats by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Monday night.

And the Ghana international who scored and set-up another wants his side to maintain the momentum.

“We don’t have to get too excited,” he said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“We’ve played at home and we won and now we are going to West Brom and it will be very difficult there, so we have to keep calm, work hard and be patient.

“Three points does not have to change everything. I think we feel relieved to have got the points.

“We know one week is different from another week so now we’re going to smile for maybe 48 hours, but we have to get back to work and prepare really well for Saturday’s game, because we want to get some points at West Brom.

“We’re not over-excited because we know we didn’t start the season well and we know we need to stay on the front foot and try to go and get something at West Brom.”