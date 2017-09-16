Christian Atsu scores first Premier League goal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505574031_823_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana International Christian Atsu has registered his first ever goal in the English Premier League.

The Newcastle winger scored the opening goal in their game against Stoke in Match Day 5.

Atsu who swapped Chelsea for Newcastle during the summer transfer window put the Megpies in the lead in the 19th minute of the game. Christian Atsu ghosts in at the far post and hammers home from Matt Ritchie’s cross.

Atsu who arrived in the English Premier league in 2013 when he signed for Chelsea has had to wait four years to score his first goal largely because who was loaned out so many times and hardly got a Premier league game in a Chelsea shirt.

But after many loan spells while at Chelsea, Atsu seemed to have found a home at Newcastle under coach Rafa Benitez.

Atsu helped the Megpies gain promotion back to the Premier League and has since emerged as one of their top performers this year.

