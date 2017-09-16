Asamoah Gyan wants young players to learn from him

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Gyan has struggled to impact recent Ghana games, triggering suggestions that he may have run his race for the national team, but the Ghana’s leading international goal scorer says he is far from done.

“The past three years have been very difficult, fitness-wise,” the Kayserispor striker told KweseESPN.

“I try to use my experience to do a lot of things. Somebody will say, ‘he is done,’ but I am not done. It is just the circumstances.”

Various injuries have slowed Gyan down, most recently forcing him to miss Ghana’s win in the 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Congo. It added to a frustrating display against the same side in Kumasi, which ended in a draw.

But Gyan argues that those judging him on those two games are simply not factoring in his international record of 51 goals in 105 games: “I started playing for this team in 2003 and I have made my mark.

“I have been around for a long time. When the Black Stars are playing, everyone expects me to score, which is normal,” Gyan stated.

Gyan, at age 31, does concede that time is running out for him, especially with the likes of Raphael Dwamena, Jordan Ayew, and Richmond Boakye providing intense competition.

He feels “it is not easy replacing someone who has done so much,” referring to himself in the third person.

“Asamoah Gyan is not going to play for the Black Stars forever. There are young, hungry players coming up so we have to encourage them.

“People paved the way for me to get here. I have also set the standard for myself and my nation. I have done something for myself and for Ghana. The young ones coming can learn something from it.”