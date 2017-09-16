Albert Adomah hits double on Aston Villa first start of the season

Players Abroad of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: Ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-16

Albert Adomah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505597430_313_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana winger Albert Adomah marked his return to the Aston Villa starting line by notching a brace to power the former Premier League campaigners to a 3-0 away win over Barnsley on Saturday evening.

Adomah made crucial impact as Villa needed the win having picked up just one win from their opening seven league matches of the season and with manager Steve Bruce’s future coming under increasing scrutiny, Villa could not afford any further slip-ups as they look to ignite hopes of a return to the Premier League.

The experienced winger had to latch on an error from Barnsley’s Adam Davies to open the scoring.

Adomah – making his first league start of the season – doubled the lead a minute before half-time from the penalty spot before Davis made the points safe 10 minutes into the second period as Villa scored three goals away from home for the first time since March 2015.

The winger will be aiming for a return to the Ghana national team under Kwesi Appiah.