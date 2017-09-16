Age cheating impedes player development – Didi Dramani

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Black Queens head coach, Didi Dramani, has opined that age cheating impedes on the development of the numerous talents in the country as they are unable to reach their full potential.

Age cheating in Ghana has been a major issue of contention, as numerous players are unable to hit their peak due to age irregularities and decline drastically in their performance.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show yesterday, the former Kotoko highlighted the need to know the right age of your players in order to put them in right perspective so as to aid their development.

“People are cheating in the age which impedes on their development because the game of football is all about the age. The age cuts in with your talents, so if you don’t place the person in the right perspective thus knowing the player’s right chronological age.

“Am one person who doesn’t take the issue of age cheating lightly because the game of football is very scientific,” Didi said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV.

Dramani also highlighted the need to emplace mechanism to measure the progress of our football as well as serve as reference points to gather information on the players.

“We have to put in place a database so as to serve as reference point as well as monitoring the progress of our football. Ghana has lost many players due to our inability to emplace this mechanism, ” he added.