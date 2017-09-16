A man of God is not perfect – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-16

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has asserted that being a man of God does not guarantee perfection.

She added that even men of God have flaws, which is displayed in human nature.

She made this assertion during an interview on Royal TV’s Dawuro Maakye, monitored by ghanaweb.com.

“A man of God and the God of man; they are two different things. The God of man is holy. The God of man is blameless. The God of man is powerful. The man of God is a man before God. So, it doesn’t matter how close you are to God, how many times you pray, how many times you fast. It doesn’t matter the audience you stand before to lead in worship or prophesy”, she said.

“Your character will always unveil itself. Other than that pastor would be without sin. Other than that pastor would not speak against their wives. Other than that pastor would not hit their wives”, she further explained.

She, however, stated that her words do not seek to justify any negative actions or deeds displayed by men of God, but rather to debunk claims that men of God are supposed to be blameless.

“What I can say is, we are humans. So we try to attain perfection looking at Christ. But our character tends to reveal itself”, she elaborated.