2017 WAFU Cup: Niger strike at the death to beat Senegal in Group B

An 89th minute goal from Hinsa Issoufou stole victory for Niger at the death as they beat Senegal 2-1 in their opening Group B match of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15.

There was a nice cut and thrust to the game early on with both sides pushing players forward in attack.

Niger created the first scoring opportunity in the fourth minute when Hainikoye Boubacar broke through on goal, but he fired straight at the keeper from 14-yards out.

Ten minutes later Senegal threatened when Assane Mbodji created space inside the box for himself with a quick turn, but his 16-yard shot shaved the wrong side of the crossbar.

In the 28th minute Senegal were on the attack again when Alassane Ndao played Amadou Dia Ndiaye through on goal, but he was thwarted by the goalkeeper from close range.

A minute later Niger took the lead when Victorien Adje Adebayor showed great determination to chase down a ball that looked to be going out and superbly fired the ball home from 16-yards out from an acute angle on the right, 1-0.

Senegal tried to find an equaliser before the break and threw players forward, but the Niger defence held firm to take a one goal lead into the break.

The Teranga Lions continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts on the hour mark when Assane Mbodji expertly turned home a left wing cross from Daouda Dieme with a clinical 12-yard volley, 1-1.

The game fell into a bit of a lull after that, but Niger nearly re-took the lead in the 81st minute when Victorien Adebayor let fly from 20-yards out, but his pile-driver went inches wide of the post.

A minute from time substitute Hinsa Issoufou stole the victory at the death when he turned home a low right wing cross from close range, 2-1.

Senegal (0) 1 (Mbodji 61’)

Niger (1) 2 (Adebayor 29’, Issoufou 89’)

Teams

Senegal coach: Moustapha Seck

Senegal: 16. P Ndiaye, 4. Matar Kante, 3.Mohamed Kante , 9. Diene, 12. Fadel Barry, 8. Bara (11. D Ndiaye 45’), 6. Oumar, 13. Bocande, 2. Ndao (10. M Marone 49’), 22. Mbodj, 18. Ndiaye (14. Djitte 77’).

Niger coach: Francois Zahoui Gagui Victor

Niger: 16. K Daouda, 3. Lebene, 15. Abdoulaye, 18. Dankwae, 17. Souley, 8. M Daouda (13. S Moussa 56’), 23. Boubacar, 12. Dela (9. Issoufou 71’), 20. Hainikoye, 11. Victorien, 10. Halidou (19. Assadeh 79’).