WAFU Cup: Thomas Abbey content with team’s performance against Guinea

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

2017-09-15

Black Stars B winger Thomas Abbey has expressed his satisfaction with their performance in the win against Guinea in the WAFU Cup in Thursday.

Second half goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito helped the Black Stars record a 2-0 win over the Syli nationale of Guinea in the opening fixture of Group A at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Substitute striker Kwame Kizito needed just eight minutes to seal the win for the Black Stars.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Thomas Abbey, who was adjudged the best player of the game, playing as a makeshift left back, lauded the team for recovering from their horror outing against Gambia.

“I’m satisfied with everything we did today because we displayed great team work and also everything that the technical team taught us was put into practice in the game, I’m very happy.”

Abbey intimated that their next game against Mali will be much more difficult than against Guinea but says they’re poised to continue producing the goods to achieve their tournament ambitions.

The Black Stars will play against Mali at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.