WAFU Cup provides live statistics of matches

Wafu has become the first regional body in Africa to produce live statistics of matches being played during competitions organized by the body.

West Africa’s football governing body is providing the live statistics of matches at the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana to enhance the experiences of the tournament organisers.

Coaches, media and some fans attending the matches at the competition being held in Cape Coast and Elmina have also been served with comprehensive computer-generated data from the matches.

The InStat Scout platform will help scouts, coaches and the media to analyze the performance of the players and the teams.

It will also provide a unique opportunity for the media to get statistics on all dribbles won and lost, goals, passes of a certain player, statistics on the performance of a particular team and other key information.

InStat’s platform will also give an opportunity to create video presentations for the team performances at half time during the competition.

