WAFU 2017: Black Stars B gets massive support in Guinea victory

Fans in Cape Coast cheered the Black Stars B team on in yesterday’s victory over Guinea in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations.

Football lovers together with the various supporter groups trooped to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to rally behind the team despite their sluggish performance in the first game against Gambia.

Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito scored two second half goals for Ghana who recorded their second victory in the competition.

The victory however will propel the fans to come in their numbers when the team takes on Mali in their next match on Saturday.

