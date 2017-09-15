Turkish Ambassador commends Ghana’s economy

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-15

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Nesrin Bayazit, has commended Ghana’s economy at the ongoing maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Motor Show’ in Accra.

The Ghana Motor Show, which is ongoing at the Ghana International Trade Fair, is aimed at promoting partnerships between foreign and local companies in the automobile industry.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Madam Nesrin Bayazit noted the importance Turkey attaches to doing business with Ghana.

“This fair is supported by the Turkish Ministry of Economy… we have a diversified relationship with Ghana and we attach great importance to each of them.

“We always try to contribute to the development of Ghana and we believe that Ghana has a bright future and abounds with lots of potentials,” she said.

According to Madam Bayazit, the current Ghanaian economy was one worth supporting because of the strides it was making.

“Ghana’s economy is serving as a departure point for other African markets and must be commended.

“Turkey and Ghana enjoy close and cordial relationships and our economic relationship is expanding, our trade volumes increasing, so this is one of the purposes that Turkey is represented in this fair and we hope that Ghana would also promote Ghanaian possibilities and potentials in Turkey”.

Mr Christopher Rockson, the Managing Director, Orange IMC Ghana Limited, noted that the new policy of government to scrap off some taxes in the automobile industry has allowed foreign investors to have interest in investing in Ghana, thus the “Ghana Motor Show 2017”.

“Foreign investors have developed so much interest in Ghana and we have also been advocating for the use of new and original spare parts into the system…so this has brought the dealers from Abossey Okai and other places to have firsthand information on new parts and possibly meet foreign supplies and investors.

According to Mr Rockson the Fair would help the local spare parts dealers to form partnership to deal in original and new spare parts to boost the economy and also help consumers save money on used parts.

Mr Rockson further noted that “The scrapping of some tax policies from the government has helped us a lot but we are pleading with the banks and financial institutions to help these local dealers to help them expand and get the quality parts needed for the market”.

Orange IMC Ghana limited together with Fair Act Exhibitions, Events LLP and Verifair Intelligent Interface organized the Ghana Motor Show, which will end on Saturday, September 16.