Tom Strand, Golden Boot battle over Sarfo’s transfer fee

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-15

Kingsley Sarfo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505487628_687_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Accra Great Olympics coach, Tom Strand and Golden Boot Academy a third-tier team in Kumasi, are in a hot tussle with Sirius IF over the transfer fee of Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo who joined Swedish champions, Malmo FF this summer.

The talented Ghanaian youngster joined Malmo FF for a reported fee of $20 million but Sirius IF have failed to pay any of the parties their percentage because they were unsure which of the claimants deserved payment.

Information available to the Graphic Sports indicates that Strand and Golden Boot Academy are in serious conflict with Sirius IF as each party wants to claim a share of the transfer fee as the real owner of the player.

According to reports gathered from Sirius IF suggest that Strand, who recently resigned as coach of Olympics, is demanding over $10 million from the transfer fee of Sarfo as his share because it was him who brought the player from Ghana whilst the club are not ready to agree to it.

“Sirius is not willing to keep what we agreed, we have a contract. If I have an agreement, I agree what I promise and it is very boring for Sirius to do that,” Marie Strand, who is representing the coach’s family in the case, told Swedish tabloid, Expressen.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based academy are also pushing Sirius to settle them as the right owners of the Sarfo.

It was Strand who took the young player from the academy to Sweden where he stayed with the Swedish coach’s family for several months at Vellinge before they made him join Sirius IF.

The 21-year-old offensive midfielder has been in top form in the Swedish League over the past year and was invited for Ghana’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia but declined the invitation because he had already submitted his document for a change in nationality in order to represent Sweden.