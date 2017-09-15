Tom Strand arrives in Tarkwa to force Medeama move

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Swedish coach Tom Strand has arrived in Tarkwa to force a sensational return to Medeama, just days after parting ways with Great Olympics, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 35-year-old has parted ways with struggling Premier League side over what he terms “belittling demotion” after being re-assigned as the club’s assistant coach.

The former Bechem United is angling for a return to Tarkwa to defray a huge cost owed the club, after being ordered by the Ghana FA to pay the club GH? 35,000 as compensation for the illegal termination of his contract last year.

Officials of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have been tight-lipped on the mounting reports in the gold mining town amid claims he could seal a return to the side.

Medeama do not want to be distracted ahead of their MTN FA Cup semi-final clash against Asante Kotoko on October 1 in Obuasi.

It’s unclear the motive behind the decision of the Swedish coach to travel to Tarkwa as he could be on familiarization tour of the town.

The next couple of days will be clearer on the real undertone reasons behind the decision of the European to return to a side he abandoned while on international duty in South Africa in May last year.

Strand has consistently shown remorse for his unprofessional conduct which put Medeama under international ridicule.