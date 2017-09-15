Togo parliament to discuss presidential term limits

In Togo a bill to reduce the number of presidential terms is being examined in parliament today.

The bill includes a two-term limit for the president and a two-round voting system.

But opposition leaders have expressed some concerns. Some fear the bill could be drafted in a way that allows President Faure Gnassingbe to run for office again.

Faure Gnassignbe has been in power since 2005 and is already serving his third term. He took over after the death of his father, who ruled for 38 years.

Protests have been going on since August. Some have been calling for the immediate resignation of the president.

At least two protesters have died and dozens have been arrested.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have already called for mass demonstrations again next week.