Stonebwoy to rocks Ashaiman on September 30

Music of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-15

Dance hall artiste, Stonebwoy

VGMA reggae dancehall artiste of the year, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, will perform at a live musical concert dubbed ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’ at the Saka Saka Park to entertain his fans living in and around Ashaiman on Saturday, September 30.



The Ashaiman-based dancehall artiste, who is also the headline artiste for the event, is expected to perform all his favourite hit tracks, with support from some of the prominent hiplife artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Pono, Kofi Slay, Sariki and a host of other prominent performing artistes.

Stonebwoy and his team promised to rock the venue with a groundbreaking musical concert which will shake Ashaiman.

The dancehall artiste will also perform his latest hit songs on his current album.

Known for his astounding performances and his ability to hold the audience, the Ashaiman-based dancehall artiste promised to prove his worth and why he remains one of Ghana’s biggest artistes in recent times.

Again, he promised to set the Saka Saka Part agog with mind-blowing performance with songs like ‘Go High, ‘Pull Up’ and many others.

The organisers promised to make the event one of a kind, adding that all the artistes on the bill, including a surprise guest artiste, will perform for long hours to entertain music fans who will troop to the venue.