Solicit private sector investment in creative arts industry – Nat Amarteifio

15 September 2017

2017-09-15

An architectural historian, writer and former Mayor of Accra, Nat Nunoo Amarteifio has called on stakeholders in the Creative Arts Industry to take steps to crave the indulgence of the private sector in order to revamp the dying industry.

Delivering the keynote address at the 9th edition of Achimota Speaks on the theme; ‘Beyond the applause… the significance of the Creative Arts, Mr. Nunoo Amarteifio outlined some grave challenges bedeviling the sector giving some recommendations to solve them.

“Improved capacity of artistes and other value chain players can improve the chances of the sector to attract the right capital. Soliciting private sector investment into the sector can greatly revamp the sector.

“It is needful for the sector to build all forms of infrastructure, fiscal, organizational as well as capacity. Structures that unify professionals in the industry can aid them gain an advantage.” He stressed

He added that “insuring that at least some plans are implemented can restore confidence in the sector’s ability to implement policies. Policy makers need a thorough understanding of how creative enterprise affects economic growth in model countries.”

The architectural historian and writer also stated that people in the creative arts had a major challenge of financing their projects and as such had to fund them from their pockets; an act he condemned and requested that it be addressed.