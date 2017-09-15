Sickles Production unveils Kumi Diamond’s new single ‘Jesus is Here’

Music of Friday, 15 September 2017

Sickles Music production, a firm dedicated to investing in young and budding talents has again unveiled another talented and resourceful artiste by the name Kumi Diamonds.

According to Chuks Ineh, the Chief Executive Officer of Sickles Music “it is our joy to keep bringing alive dreams and helping to birth visions of great men and women in making. One of such is Kumi Diamonds. We strongly believe that her talent is needed to make the world a better place as her songs and voice uplifts the depressed and gives hope to the oppressed.”

The single is titled ‘Jesus is Here’ produced by Mr Phrymx.

The song which addresses the power of Jesus – appeals more to Christians but the melody with which the song was laced makes it attractive to the ears of quality music lovers.

Kumi Diamonds is not new in the game of music – even though she has a Bsc in Business Administration. She has an album to her credit titled ‘Genesis’.

As a multi talented personality, she combines her music career with her Interior Decoration business as well as her foundation ‘Just a Meal Foundation’.

Kumi also hosts The Gospel Synergy – a creative TV show that shares the experiences of gospel artistes and project their gifts to the world.