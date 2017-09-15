Scrap MPs Common Funds for free SHS

Government has been urged to scrap the Members of Parliament Common Fund and invest the monies in the free Senior High School policy.

Mr. Daniel Acquah explained that, since there was no constitutional provision backing the MP’s Common Fund, coupled with the fact that they are not agents of development, it is appropriate the fund was abolished.

The formula for disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund allows MPs to receive four percent of the total allocation to the fund, for purposes of initiating development projects in their constituencies.

Some of the MPs also claim aside the developmental projects, they use a large chunk of them money to pay the school fees of children in their constituents.

But with the implementation of the free SHS policy, MPs are not free to invest the monies into other projects.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Dan Acquah on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday the decision to allocate part of the common fund to MPs is a misplaced priority.

He indicated that, in order the get sustainable funds to keep the free SHS programme running, government must rather invest the common fund in education.

“Most of the MPs rather spend the monies on unnecessary things instead of investing it in the future of the children. I think government must be bold and scrap it” he stressed.

Mr. Aquah commended government for the wonderful initiative but caution it not to carry the entire burden on its shoulders.