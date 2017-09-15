Sarkodie falls for Ebony | Entertainment 2017-09-15

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award winner, Sarkodie, has commended songstress, Ebony, for her vocal and creative abilities.

In a tweet, Sarkodie indicated that the ‘Poison’ hit maker is a good artiste adding, that he is a fan.

Known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur, Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame. She is signed unto the Rufftown record label owned by Bullet.

She released her first single, ‘Dancefloor’ in December 2015 and has since become a household name.

Lyrics of her songs, ‘Poison’, ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Date Ur Fada’ as well as her style of dressing have however sparked controversies as some have expressed that she reveals flesh but the artiste is clearly not perturbed, www.abrantepa.com has observed.

According to her, she has been wearing skimpy or revealing clothes way before she entered into music.

“The bad girl brand people see out there is a true representation of me. This is how I have been even before coming into the limelight” she told Showbiz in an interview on Monday.

“I don’t pretend to be who I am not. I am a very bad girl and there is nothing anyone can do about it. And I am proud to say it. I have nine piercings and a lot of tattoos all over my body and this is how I want to live my life” she told Showbiz.

Some have said that she may not have earned the recognition if not for her dressing but music analysts say she is talented.

“If you say I’m not talented then you are dumb. Anyone who has a brain knows that I am madly talented” she replied critics on UTV.