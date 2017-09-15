Rigworld donates ¢50,000 to Axim Gov’t Hospital

Rigworld Training Centre has donated ¢50,000 cedis towards the renovation of the surgical ward of Axim Government Hospital in the Western Region.

Human Resource Manager of Rigworld, Felicia Opoku-Folitse, presented the cheque to the chiefs on behalf of the CEO Kofi Abban at this year’s Kundum Festival of the people of Lower Axim.

The two-week celebration, under the theme ‘Promoting quality healthcare for all,’ was to raise funds for rehabilitation of the surgical ward.

The surgical ward of the Axim Government Hospital has not seen any major renovation for the past thirty years and for that the chiefs and people of the area lauded Rigworld’s intervention as a timely one.

Opoku-Folitse said the kind gesture is part of the company’s social responsibility to make life better for the communities in which they operate.

In a speech read on his behalf, the CEO said quality health care is a basic necessity of life, as well as everybody’s right, including the people of Axim.

He stressed that his company was concerned with quality health care and was hopeful the donation would go a long way to achieve that.

He added that the company was committed to corporate social responsibility and public-private partnership in social development.

Again, he said Rigworld considers itself as part of the front line in communities where oil and gas are produced and espouses a positive and lasting contribution to economic and social investment in such communities.

Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi said President Nana Akuffo-Addo is committed to improving the country’s health care delivery system and has shown that by settling half of the National Health Insurance Scheme debt.

She appealed to the chiefs to abolish certain outdated cultural practices in their various jurisdictions which impedes progress and also infringe on human rights and dignity.

Omanhene of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III commended the President for the recent honour done George Alfred Grant, an illustrious son of Nzema for his role in the country’s struggle for independence.

He appealed to government to construct a sea defence wall and a landing beach, which had been on the drawing board for many years for the fisher folks.

He also appealed to government to reconstruct the Axim town roads.