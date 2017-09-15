Renewed National ID scheme kicks off today

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, September 15, 2017 kick off the renewed National Identification System promised by the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

President Akufo-Addo will be the first man to register under the renewed system after a launch of the New National identification system billed for today.

Ahead of the launch, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attefuah said: “the national identification authority is ready to provide Ghanaians with a modern robust national identification system and a smart ID card that will meet the modern aspirations of the people of Ghana and carry us into the future.”

“We are pleased to announce that the president will be with us this Friday and be the first person to receive the first Ghana card under the new identification system.”

The government has powered the National ID scheme to enable the economy to be formalized through the establishment of a national database after the national digital addressing system is set up.

The new identification system was established through a private public partnership(PPP) with the Margins Group tasked with ensuring that the roll out of the new ID cards become successful.