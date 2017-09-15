NPP secretary ‘caged’ for insulting party executive

A polling station secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo Constituency has been remanded into prison custody for an offensive conduct.

Samuel Agyei Gyimah has been charged with offensive conduct after verbally abusing Nana Kwame Antwi, a member of the Council of elders of the NPP in the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo constituency.

Prior to this, Gyimah, a photographer by profession had been suspended by the party for a similar offensive conduct two months earlier.

The Regional Executive Committee upheld an earlier decision by the constituency to suspend him.

He pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct when he appeared before an Nsuta Circuit Court presided over by Ms Lydia Osei Marfo.

Detective Inspector Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court Nana Kwame Antwi, the complainant is a farmer and a member of the Council of elders of the NPP in the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo constituency.

The NASARA Co-ordinator for the area, Munkaila Abdulai left for Mecca and left the party’s motor bike he was using in the care of a witness in this case about a month ago.

Whilst the witness was on an errand with the motor bike, Gyimah confronted him on why he was using the motor bike as the one in-charge had travelled.

A comment from the complainant to the effect that the witness has every right to use the bike infuriated the accused who allegedly rained insults on the complainant and the rest of the constituency party executives and Member of Parliament for the area.

On August 31, 2017, the complainant reported the case to the police and the accused person was invited by the police to assist in investigations.

He was then arrested and charged with the offence.

He is expected to reappear before the court on September 28, 2017.