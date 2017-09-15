Nephew of Abedi Pele joins French side Olympique Marseille on trials

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Nurudeen Ayew

Ghanaian youngster Nurudeen Ayew has joined French giants Olympique Marseille on trials.

Ayew who was a key member of the Nania FC team that played in this season’s division one will be given a place in the team should he impress.

The budding talent is reported to be a nephew of Ghana legend Abedi Pele who also plyed for Olympique Marseille during his playing days.

Nurudeen Ayew could join the likes of Abedi Ayew, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew as members of the Ayew family to feature for Marseille.