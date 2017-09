The Nduom stadium has been revamped to host the last group matches in the WAFU Cup of Nations



The Nduom stadium has been revamped to host the last group matches in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The matches have been held at the Cape Coast stadium since the start of the competition awaiting clearance to move the rest of the matches to the new facility.

And it appears organisers have given all clear as the new edifice appears to be in good shape.

