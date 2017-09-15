Mzbel reveals the saddest part of being a celebrity

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-14

Mzbel is currently promoting her new single, ‘African Boy’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505444435_164_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Famed Songstress and ardent supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has disclosed being a celebrity can be hell at times.

Speaking Monday in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Mzbel said living life in the limelight invades your private life.

Being a celebrity according to Mzbel creates a false perception that everyone in the public domain knows everything about you which eventually isn’t so.

“It’s never easy to be a celebrity. Everyone wants to get into your privacy. People think they know you but they don’t. I think it comes with the job…” she fumed.

Nonetheless, the ‘Awoso Me’ hit maker further debunked rumours diffusing in the public sphere that she is a ‘woman of the street’.

She confessed been in a relationship with a married men earlier but she was kept in the dark about his married life.

“It’s never true that I go around sleeping with men. I don’t go around and sleep with married men. Beginning you don’t know they are married. He didn’t lie, I never asked and he didn’t tell. It started nicely, I started digging and realized he was with someone. He wasn’t the ring type…” she explained.

Mzbel urged the citizenry especially the youth to be wary of how they utilize social media.

“People don’t know you but how you put yourself out there will be how you will be adjudged. Be careful…” she said.

Mzbel is currently promoting her new single, ‘African Boy’.