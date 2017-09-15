Meet the best TV in the world – Samsung QLED TV

How will you feel if you are watching your best show on a TV that exude one billion colors?

That is part of the satisfaction Samsung want to give customers who purchase the new premium TV model series QLED TV 2017.

The energy saving TV which is designed in exquisite style has been fixed with a Single fiber cable with a control box that prevent cluttering.

It also has a single remote controlling feature and can be mounted flat on the wall with a 10 degree tilt if necessary.

A seamless transference of content on the Samsung mobile phone onto the TV is possible.

The smart TV is able to support internet programming, therefore well placed to enhance businesses and private Internet of Things (IoT) operations.

Its SMART ability also allow consumers to enjoy additional content from Netflix, YouTube, Showmax, Zip TV, Facebook videos, among other content providers.

Managing Director of Samsung Ghana Jingak Chung said the QLED TV is the best TV now in the industry and presents the Ghanaian consumer an opportunity to enjoy watching television in a more comfortable way in terms of viewing, easy adjustment and invisible connection with no gap wall-mount solution.

“Samsung products have been globally recognized for innovation and design. Our TVs have been number one globally for 10 consecutive years. We want all our customers to feel confident, excited, and inspired every time they use Samsung products,” Mr Chung added.

Electroland Ghana Limited is the dealer of Samsung QLED TV in Ghana.